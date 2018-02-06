Nick Wilkinson, who was confirmed as chief executive of British homewares retailer Dunelm last week, picked up 38,855 ordinary shares in the group on Tuesday in a display of his commitment to the company. Wilkinson, the former boss of Evans Cycles and home improvement business Maxeda DIY, purchased the shares at a cost of 640.20p each - for a total transaction amount of £248,749.71. "We are confident that Nick's proven business leadership and track record will help us to deliver our ambitious ...

