GlaxoSmithKline's full year results will be under the microscope on Wednesday with the shares down by a quarter from last year's summer highs, while there's plenty more for investors who want to focus on the fundamentals rather than the technical levels that were hammering global markets in recent sessions. Grainger, Redrow, Rio Tinto, Smurfit Kappa and Tullow Oil will all report full- or half-year results at 0700 GMT on Wednesday, with Severn Trent providing a quarterly update. There will also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...