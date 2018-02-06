sprite-preloader
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire
London, February 6

Capital Gearing Trust plc ("the Company')

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:6 February 2018

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for January 2018 is now available on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is available directly via the following link:

http://bit.ly/2BJrB3N

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


