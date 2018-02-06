HKTDC Communications & Public Affairs Department Billy Ng Tel: +852 2584 4393 Email: billy.km.ng@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Feb 6, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), MarketingPulse, a regional premium conference for marketers and brands, will debut on 21 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), featuring world-renowned brand owners, marketing and advertising experts and top creative minds. The inaugural event is tailored for corporate executives, brand representatives as well as marketing and advertising agency representatives to hear about the latest marketing strategies and trends.Innovative Ideas from Mars to Van GoghSpeaking at the session "Innovation Shapes New Marketing Frontiers" will be legendary advertising figures Joshua Grossberg, Group Creative Director of McCann New York, and Peter Lefebvre, Creative Director of Leo Burnett.Mr Grossberg is behind the successful 2016 Lockheed Martin promotional campaign "The Field Trip to Mars," which used virtual reality (VR) technology to lead a group of primary-school students on a Martian adventure. The groundbreaking promotional campaign, which successfully leveraged cutting-edge technology, captivated the industry and the media, earning the agency numerous advertising awards, including the NYF Advertising Awards and the Webby Awards.In a 2016 project for the Art Institute of Chicago, Mr Lefebvre recreated the room featured in the Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh's The Bedroom and listed it on Airbnb to give the public an up-close look at Van Gogh's masterpiece. The cross-sector collaboration quickly went viral and successfully promoted the Art Institute's Van Gogh exhibition to online audiences. That same year, Mr Lefebvre was named one of 2016's top 10 creative directors.Creative thinking from content to mediaIn addition, the conference will explore an array of topical marketing subjects, including the Asian and Chinese markets, content marketing and big data applications. The conference has also invited several creative marketing gurus to host interactive sharing sessions to discuss the latest trends.The star-studded speaker line-up also includes:Leading brand representatives- Tony Chow, Regional Director, Creative & Content Marketing, Asia Pacific of Marriott International- Evan Greene, Chief Marketing Officer of The Recording Academy (GRAMMY)- Hu Qin Hai, Brand Director of Pechoin- Beverly W Jackson, VP, Social Portfolio Strategy of MGM Resorts International- JiPeng Men, Vice President, JD.com- Mahmoud Salahy, General Manager of The North Face, China- Kei Suzuki, Director of Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd (MUJI)Advertising and marketing experts / creative gurus- Rohit Bhargava, founder & Chief Trend Curator of The Non-Obvious Company- Nuntawat (Golf) Chaipornkaew, founder and Creative Director of NAWIN consultant- Viveca Chan, Chairman and CEO, WE Marketing Group- Sehgeun Choi, Senior Creative Director of INNORED- 3water Li, founder of W- Tommy Li, Creative Director of Tommy Li Design Workshop Ltd- Kazuhiro Shimura, Creative Director of Dentsu Inc- Assaf Tarnopolsky, Director, Marketing Solutions, South East Asia, North Asia & Japan of LinkedIn- Spencer Wong, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer of McCann & SpencerMore heavyweight speakers are expected to join the line-up. Please refer to the website's Speakers List for the latest information. http://www.hktdc.com/ncs/marketingpulse2018/en/s/Speakers.htmlExhibition and business-matching service to generate concrete business opportunitiesMarketingPulse will feature an Exhibition Zone, gathering digital marketing and innovative companies to showcase new marketing strategies, technologies and solutions, and to demonstrate Hong Kong's marketing prowess. On-site business-matching will arrange one-on-one meetings for brands and exhibiting marketing agencies to explore collaboration opportunities. In addition, the HKTDC will organise various networking events for brand representatives and marketing companies to exchange intelligence and build networks.MarketingPulseDate: 21 March 2018 (Wednesday)Time: 9am-7pmVenue: Halls 3DE, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreWho Should Attend: Corporate management, brand representatives, advertising agency representatives, creatives, marketersFormat: Forums, dialogue sessions, exhibition and networking eventsSupporting Organisations: Digital Marketing Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing, HKMA Digital Marketing Community and The Hong Kong Advertisers AssociationFee: HK$1,950 / US$250 (30% discount for online registration and payment on or before 15 February 2018)Website: www.marketingpulse.com.hkFor interviews with speakers, please email your interview outline and contact information to billy.km.ng@hktdc.org.About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. 