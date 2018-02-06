Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2018) - BLOK Technologies (CSE: BLK), which previously traded as Aida Minerals, is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "BLK". BLOK Technologies invests in and develops emerging companies in the blockchain technology sector.

Robert Dawson, CEO, stated: "Our new corporate identity reflects the Company's focus on becoming a fully integrated technology company using blockchain as a cornerstone for investing and developing emerging companies in the blockchain technology sector. We are very pleased to have completed this transaction and to once again provide a Canadian trading platform for our many shareholders."

The name change followed the acquisition of Greenstream, which is engaged in the development of a blockchain-enabled supply chain management platform for the legalized cannabis industry. The company's process is to identify early-stage technologies with potential to disrupt and innovate within their industry and provide them with the necessary capital, resources and expertise to ensure the success of their projects, starting in the cannabis supply chain management sector.

With the Canadian Federal Government expecting to legal cannabis for adult usage by July 2018, Greenstream management saw the demand for, and is in the process of developing, a technology architecture to address the supply management needs for this new regulatory environment, providing the industry the ability to manage from 'seed to sale'.

The Greenstream architecture calls for three layers of development including: smart contract processing, POS and ID database integrations and integration with existing inventory management and enterprise management platforms. When fully deployed, there will be multiple stakeholders for the Greenstream platform, including: licensed producers, distributors, government regulators, dispensaries, and software providers.

James Hyland, VP Corporate Development, stated: "We are at the right place at the right time. The timing couldn't be better to bring a blockchain-based supply chain management platform like Greenstream to market with upcoming legalization of cannabis in Canada in July 2018. Blockchain-based supply chain management employs a secure distributed ledger, an approach that will be the future of compliance. By bringing the best of the sector's blockchain developers at Greenstream together with emerging technologies, we are poised to lead the change in cannabis supply chain management."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.BLOKtechinc.com, contact James Hyland, VP Corporate Development, at 604-442-2425 or email jamie@BLOKtechinc.com.

