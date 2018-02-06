Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2018) - SBD Capital (CSE: SBD) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "SBD". The company, formerly known as White Pine Resources, acquired Secret Barrel Distillery Corporation in August 2017.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "SBD Capital" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_cziln4rd/SBD-Capital-CSE-SBD-New-Listing

With its headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, Secret Barrel produces, markets and distributes premium high-quality craft rum in Alberta. The predominant component is the Guyana light rum, which is imported from the Demerera Distillery in Guyana, and brought to High River, Alberta for blending, bottling and distribution.

The company is committed to working directly with farmers and distilleries in South America to ensure the highest quality of rum.

Founded in 2015, Secret Barrel, the first small batch rum distillery in Alberta, stands out as a pioneer in its market. It is building its brand by offering a premium spirit and showcasing it though unique events and collaborations. Secret Barrel is available in 55 liquor stores and 20 bars and restaurants primarily in Calgary, Alberta.

In its first year, Secret Barrel has quickly grown into a recognizable name in the Calgary spirits industry. Management believes there is a significant market opportunity in Canada, given general industry conditions, to build a craft rum company and align the business strategy similar to the craft brewery movement.

The company is committed to working with the distillery in Guyana to expand its product line from a white rum to a spiced amber rum and ultra-premium rum, as well as to establish a foundation that would focus on donating profits back to the Guyana community.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.secretbarreldistillery.com, contact Brian Murray, President and CEO, 416-985-7810, or email hello@secretbarreldistillery.com.

