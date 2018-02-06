Regulatory News:

Quantel Medical (Paris:QUA) today announced that it has received the Japanese market approval for the innovative new Easyret fully integrated 577nm yellow photocoagulator, which is used to treat certain forms of macular edema and peripheral retinal pathologies. This agreement paves the way for the group to the first sales launch of new generation ophthalmic laser in Japan.

"In 1995, Quantel was the first company to introduce diode-pumped technology for 532 nm green photocoagulators. In 2016, Quantel introduced a new revolution with fiber laser technology for 577nm yellow lasers. This technical breakthrough is based on Quantel's proprietary ELBA fiber laser technology, which the company has utilized in scientific and industrial areas. We are very excited to bring this technology to ophthalmic surgeons and their patients in Japan, which is the world's second largest market after the US" said Jean-Marc Gendre, CEO of Quantel Medical. "The Easyret's ELBA fiber laser cavity delivers pure 577nm yellow wavelength in a uniform laser spot profile, making it ideal for ophthalmic applications. The technology is a compact, reliable variation on solid-state lasers that provides an extended lifetime of service. The laser cavities are manufactured in the Lannion factory specializing in the volume production of fiber laser modules. Quantel Medical engineers worked closely with surgeons to design a fully integrated system with an intuitive interface to ensure optimal ergonomics and ease of use. Surgeons' input was essential to the Easyret's design, and we are pleased with their enthusiasm for this new technology."".

This launch in Japan is part of the sales dynamic developed for Easyret. Today, more than 50 countries have already adopted this product in their market. The Japan approval adds to all the certifications already registered in US, Brazil, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, European Community countries and all the major countries of Middle East and South America.

Next date: annual results, March 29th 2018, before stock market opening

Founded in 1970, Keopsys Quantel Group is one of the world's leading specialists in laser technology for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, new technologies) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Combined with Keopsys Group in October 2017, the Keopsys Quantel Group has more than 400 employees and over €85 million of revenues (pro forma 2017) and is present in France, the US and Japan..

Quantel shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 QUA

www.quantel.fr

