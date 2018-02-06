

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsi plans to make 'lady-friendly' chips for women that will have lighter crunch.



In a recent interview with WNYC's Freakonomics, Pepsi's CEO Indra Nooyi talked about the difference in the way men and women eat chips.



According to Nooyi, men love their Doritos and 'they lick their fingers with great glee and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth.' However, women are different, 'Women would love to do the same, but they don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.'



When Freaknonomics host Stephen Dubner asked Nooyi if Pepsi is considering to launch a 'male and female version of chips.' Nooyi said Pepsi is looking forward to launch chips that would be packaged and made for women.



'For women, low crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse. The whole design capability we built in PepsiCo was to allow design to work with innovation.'



