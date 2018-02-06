Technavio's latest market research report on the global concentrated solar power market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005972/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global concentrated solar power market 2018-2022 under their energy library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global concentrated solar power market will grow at a CAGR of around 19% during the forecast period. The installation of concentrated solar plants with thermal energy storage (TES) technology is expected to provide a major boost for the adoption of concentrated solar power as a primary source of electricity generation during the forecast period.

TES technology stores the thermal energy collected during the day from concentrated solar power plants and utilizes it to generate power when the sun is down, which helps in significantly increasing the operational time of these plants.

Inquire about this report: View market snapshot before purchasing

Register for a My Technavio account and get 10% off your first purchase! View all Technavio's current offers

The three emerging market trends driving the global concentrated solar power market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Hybrid concentrated solar power plants

Emergence of smart cities

Reduction in concentrated solar power system cost

Hybrid concentrated solar power plants

Concentrated solar power plants are facing issues of solar power intermittency. However, this can be resolved by incorporating a thermal energy storage system with concentrated solar power plants. To allow concentrated solar power plants to provide baseload electricity, the use of hybrid concentrated solar power plants is on the rise.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for power research, "Hybrid concentrated solar plants may add a fossil fuel power plant to provide peak load power requirements. Several companies are adopting this trend and combining concentrated solar power plant with natural gas or coal-fired power generation facilities. This eliminates the need to install a TES system. Also, this hybrid concentrated solar power plants can operate with lower costs when compared with conventional concentrated solar power steam generation technologies."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global concentrated solar power market segmentation

This market research report segments the global concentrated solar power market based on the technology (parabolic trough collector, and solar tower and three major regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The parabolic trough collector (PTC) segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 85% of the market, and the market share for this application is expected to increase by over 1% during the forecast period.

EMEA was the leading region for the global concentrated solar power market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 60%, followed by the Americas and APAC. The market share of APAC is expected to witness an increase of over 2% while that of the Americas will decrease by over 3% by 2022.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005972/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com