Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0B5ZS ISIN: GB00B01C3S32 Ticker-Symbol: RGR1 
ACCESSWIRE

Randgold Resources Ld: Holding(s) in Company

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2018 / Rangold Resources Limited (LSE: RRS; NASDAQ: GOLD).

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

Jersey, Channel Islands, 6 February 2018

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES


NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Randgold Resources Ltd

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC")

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

2 February 2018

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

5 February 2018

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.4062%

0.000%

5.4062%

94,076,604

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A


Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0961E_1-2018-2-6.pdf

SOURCE: Rangold Resources Limited


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE