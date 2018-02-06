Randgold Resources Ld: Holding(s) in Company

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2018 / Rangold Resources Limited (LSE: RRS; NASDAQ: GOLD).
RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")
Jersey, Channel Islands, 6 February 2018
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
Randgold Resources Ltd
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC")
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
2 February 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
5 February 2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.4062%
0.000%
5.4062%
94,076,604
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0961E_1-2018-2-6.pdf
SOURCE: Rangold Resources Limited