Global Maternity Care Market 2017-2023: Growing Demand For Products that Offer Ease-of-Use and Convenience

The global maternity care market is expected to cross $9 billion, growing impressively at a CAGR of 2.15% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The market is witnessing a growing demand for and consumption of products that offer ease-of-use and convenience, owing to the fast-paced lifestyle in developed countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany. In such countries, the awareness on various maternity care products is also high. Hence, customers in these regions are demanding various types of improved, high-quality maternity care products.



The report provides a holistic view of the global maternity care market, the companies involved in the market, and the factors driving its growth. It also provides information about some of the latest trends that are likely to become strong market driving forces over the next five years. This report also provides the Porter's Five Forces analysis along with a description of each force and its impact on the market. Further, the report also provides complete value chain analysis of the global maternity care market.



Maternity Care Market: Key Vendor Analysis



Several new players are expected to enter the market.



The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global, regional, and local vendors. With increasing demand for organic products, it is expected that several new players will enter the market during the forecast period.



Major vendors in the pre-pregnancy and post-pregnancy apparel market are as following:

Asos

Seraphine

Cake Maternity

Destination Maternity

Other vendors in the market include H&M, Gap, Pinkblush Maternity, Belabumbum, Boobdesign, Yashram Lifestyle Brands, Hotmilk Lingerie, Anita Dr. Helbig, and Bravado Designs.



Key companies in personal care market are as followings:

The Hut Group

E.T. Browne Drug

The Honest Company

Merz Pharma

Other prominent vendors in the personal care market are Bella B Natural Bodycare, Soft Style, Prairie Bloom, The Boppy Company, Earth Mama, The Himalaya Drug Company, Bio-Oil, and Philips Avent.



Key companies in maternity vitamin market are as followings:

New Chapter

Garden of Life

The Honest Company

Other prominent vendors in the maternity vitamin market are Nordic Naturals, Herbalife, Schiff Nutrition, Glanbia, BSN Inc., Pfizer, and Otsuka Holdings.



Maternity Care Market Dynamics



Increasing number of working women and high awareness about skin care products to boost the market.



Increasing number of working women and growing demand from developing regions are the basic factors that will boost the pre-and post-pregnancy apparel market. High awareness about skin care products, introduction of advanced stretch mark products in the market, and subscription and bundling offers by retailers and manufactures are the latest trends and opportunities that will enhance the pre-and post-pregnancy personal care products market growth during the forecast period. Similarly, introduction of new prenatal vitamins and increased sales of vitamins through online channels will pave new growth prospective for the maternity care market.



Maternity Care Market: Segmental Overview



Maternity apparel market to be the largest market.



The global maternity apparel market is expected to be the largest market in terms of revenue contribution to the global maternity care market. The demand for pregnancy wear is high from developed regions such as North America and Europe. The presence of high fashion-conscious consumers and increased disposable incomes are the major factors for the high demand for pregnancy apparels in these regions. Similarly, the sale of chemical-based personal care products is expected to decline during the forecast period and the demand for organic personal care products is expected to increase exponentially. Also, the demand for pre-pregnancy and post pregnancy vitamins and minerals is increasing with the increased prevalence of these nutrient deficiency among women globally.



Maternity Care Market: Geographical Analysis



North America to remain the dominant market.



North America is likely to dominate the global maternity care market with a market share of 34.08%, followed by Europe. It is expected that the demand for organic personal care products is expected to increase in North America during the forecast period. The demand for different types of supplements, including prenatal and post-natal vitamins, is also high in the region. Similarly, increased disposable income and awareness of maternity apparel, personal care products and vitamins and minerals has led to increased sales of such products in Europe. APAC is one of the fastest growing markets. Rapid increase in population and improvement in economic conditions are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.



Maternity Apparels MarketDynamics:



Market Growth Enablers



Increased Tendency among Women to Work During Pregnancy

High Demand from Developing Countries

Market Growth Restraint



Reduction in Birth Rates

Delay in Marriage

Market Opportunities & Trends



Introduction of Organic and Radiation Proof Maternity Clothing

Introduction of Innovative Innerwear

Increased Sales through Online Maternity Shops

Maternity Personal Care Market Dynamics:



Market Growth Enablers



Growing Awareness about Skin Care Products

Market Growth Restraint



Increased Awareness among Consumers about Harmful Effects of Chemicals Used in Maternity Personal Care Products

Alternative Skin Treatments for Stretch Marks

Market Opportunities & Trends



Introduction of Advanced Stretch Mark Products in the Market

New Marketing Strategies

Subscription and Bundling Offers Offered by Retailers and Manufacturers

Maternity Vitamins and Supplements Market Dynamics:



Market Growth Enablers



Increased Prevalence of Vitamin and Nutrient Deficiencies among Adults globally

Increasing Demand from Developing Countries

Market Growth Restraint



Ineffectiveness of Maternity Vitamins

Market Opportunities & Trends: Maternity Vitamins



Introduction of New Prenatal Vitamins

Presence of Prenatal Vitamins in Different Forms

Increased Sales of Vitamins through Online Channels

Companies Mentioned



Philips Avent

Bio-Oil

The Himalaya Drug Company

Earth Mama

The Boppy Company

Prairie Bloom

Soft Style

Bella B Natural Bodycare

Merz Pharma

E.T. Browne Drug

The hut Group

Ultra Laboratories

Twinlab

Solgar

Otsuka Holdings

Metagenics

Nature's Plus

Nurture

Matsun Nutrition

Fairhaven Health

Country Life

Biotics Research Corp

Abbott Nutrition

The Honest Company

Garden of Life

New Chapter

Zivame

Bravado Designs

Anita Dr. Helbig

Tiffany Rose

Mamacouture

House of Napius

Hotmilk Lingerie

Yashram Lifestyle Brands

Brunelli & Co

Boobdesign

Belabumbum

Pinkblush Maternity

GAP

H&M

Destination Maternity

Cake Maternity

Seraphine

Asos

