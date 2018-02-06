DHL, Novartis, Roche, Siemens and El Kendi Pharmaceutical Tops the List of the Best Places to Work in Algeria for 2018

ALGIERS, Algeria, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DHL, Novartis, Roche, Siemens and ElKindi Pharmaceutical are topping the list of the best places to work in Algeria for 2018 program, according to the annual Workplace survey driven by the global research firm Best Companies Group USA. Best Places to Work program is an international programproviding employers in different regions the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Companies in Algeria were recognized during a prestigious award ceremony held earlier in Sofitel Algiers with the participation of over 200 guests from leading national and international companies operating in Algeria.

Determining the Best Places To Work in Algeria is a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating companies workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This year researchshowsthat engaged employeesstay with their employers longer, serve customers more effectively and help contribute toward a more profitable company.

The Top 5 companies making the list received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as benefits, leadership, satisfaction and opportunities, personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition as employers of choice in Algeria. In addition, employees in these companies experience strong work-life balance and great benefits along with an unparalleled work environment.

"The strategy of DHL Algeria is to maintain its position as an employer of choice in Algeria to deliver an excellent quality of service to our customers," said M. MELAIKA, General Manager of DHL International Algeria.

"A shared vision, common goals, open communication and mutual respect mean that we have pleasure to come to our work every morning," said M. HARCHAOUI, General Manager of Novartis Algeria.

"Thanks to the commitment of our employees, Siemens continues to prove its ambition to position itself as a trusted partner in Algeria, combining innovation and entrepreneurship for the benefit of its customers," said M. Benabdoun, General Manager of Siemens Algeria.

EL KENDI's culture is unique, which is what sets us apart from other companies. The importance of teamwork and our quality requirements are undoubtedly the key to our success," said M. Al-Ali, General Manager of El Kendi Algeria, affiliate of the Jordanian Group Mspharma

"The leading employers in Algeria recognize that creating a spirit of community in their workplace strengthens engagement, staff cohesion and employee performance," said M. Idrissi Program Manager for Algeria

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in several countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization. Further, the certification is only awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to employee working conditions.

For more information, please visit the program website at http://www.meilleuremployeurenalgerie.com

Contacts

Hamza Idrissi,

Project Manager,

+213-553-961-366

