Japanese interpreter matching app, "INTERPRETER Guide in JAPAN!"

PleasureWorks, Ltd. (Head office: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Representative Director: Takayasu Amano), a company that plans, develops, and manages mobile device applications, released the "INTERPRETER" matching app simultaneously in the USA, Britain, and Japan on Sunday, January 28th, 2018.

Until now, in Japan, only people with government qualifications as an "interpreter guide" were allowed to work as paid interpreter guides for foreign travelers visiting Japan, but changes to the law on January 4th, 2018 mean that official qualification is no longer required. The INTERPRETER app provides a service that connects travelers and interpreters directly, independent of specific tours, plans, etc., and can be used by individual travelers.

On the user side, the app displays badges that make it easy to visually confirm whether or not a particular interpreter has qualifications.

App Features

1. Users can find and hire Japanese interpreters directly, independent of specific tours or plans.

2. Interpreters and travelers evaluate each other, ensuring reliability

3. There are absolutely no registration or usage charges for either interpreters or travelers. The interpretation fee and a commission on the interpretation fee will be charged when the date of the interpretation service is decided.

4. Travelers can select an interpreter based on the interpreter's location, hourly charge, video, and language levels.

App Overview

App name: INTERPRETER Guide in JAPAN!

App availability start date: January 28, 2018

App usage fee: Free

Supported devices: iPhone (Android version under development)

URL: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/interpreter-guide-in-japan/id1333411532

Company Overview

PleasureWorks, Ltd.

Trade name: PleasureWorks, Ltd.

Representative: Takayasu Amano, Representative Director

Location: 1-11-48 Takaokanishi, Naka-ku, Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture

Founded: March 2013

Business description: Planning, development, and operation of apps (mobile device applications)

Capital: 10 million yen

URL: http://pleasure-works.co.jp/

