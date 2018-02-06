Gurit Appoints Dr. Emiliano Frulloni as Group CTO and Strengthens Innovation Organization

· Dr. Emiliano Frulloni to join Gurit as new CTO

· Dr. Damian Bannister, current CTO, to take on the position of Director Innovation Composite Materials

Zurich, Switzerland, February 06, 2018 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today announced that it will further strengthen its innovative capacity by enlarging its technology and innovation management resources.

Dr. Emiliano Frulloni will join Gurit as CTO and member of the Executive Committee by November 1, 2018, the latest. He has many years of technology and leadership experience in the advanced composites industry and holds an MBA from Manchester Business School and a PhD in Materials Science and Technology from University of Perugia. Dr. Emiliano Frulloni joins Gurit from Solvay where he holds the position of Global R&D Director Composite Product Development. He will report to Rudolf Hadorn, Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Damian Bannister, CTO of Gurit, will take on the position of Director Innovation Composite Materials. In his new position, he will focus on the further development and enhancement of the Company's base formulations as well as new material technologies for the Company's prepreg and formulated products ranges. Dr. Damian Bannister will withdraw from the Gurit Executive Committee and his position as CTO of Gurit once Dr. Emiliano Frulloni has assumed his role.

"I am very excited to appoint Emiliano as our new Group CTO and happy to retain Damian with his rich know-how as Director Innovation Composite Materials as the combined innovation power will make Gurit stronger in the market," said Rudolf Hadorn, CEO of Gurit.

