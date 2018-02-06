Beijing Jishuitan Hospital adopts the EOS low dose, 2D/3D orthopedic imaging system

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA SME), the pioneer of 2D/3D imaging and data solutions for orthopedics, today announced the installation of an EOS system at the Beijing Jishuitan Hospital in Beijing Shi, China.

Beijing Jishuitan Hospital is a large-scale, first-level hospital that focuses on orthopedics through its Beijing Bone and Arthropathy Researching Center, Post-Operative Total Joint Arthroplasty Evaluation Center, and Orthopaedics Training Center. The hospital has approximately 1,000 beds, 200 doctors, and 2,200 full-time staff members. In 2016, Beijing Jishuitan Hospital performed more than 40,000 orthopedic surgeries, making it the first specialty orthopedic institution worldwide in terms of surgical volumes.

"As the head of the Radiology Department at Beijing Jishuitan Hospital, patient safety and diagnostic quality are very important to me, which is why I'm looking forward to providing the lowest dose imaging system to our patients and the valuable 2D/3D images and data to our surgeons. EOS is the optimal choice to satisfy our demands for safe imaging and sustainable long term positive outcomes, and I am sure our patients will now have a better experience here," commented Professor Xiaoguang Cheng, Head of the Radiology Department at Beijing Jishuitan Hospital and Committee and Vice Chief Secretary of the Chinese Association of Radiologists.

"Following the first Chinese installations in Shanghai and the Jiangsu Province in 2017, we are pleased with the continued growth in the country, championed by leading physicians and prestigious institutions such as Jishuitan," commented Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging. "The Chinese market includes more than 1,200 top grade hospitals, and we look forward to providing our technology to the patients they treat

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS, an innovative medical imaging system dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan and the European Union (EC). The Group posted 2017 sales of €37.1 million and employs 152 people at December 2017. The Group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext PEA SME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

