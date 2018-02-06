MARA Systems, market leader for innovative solutions in the field of network security and caching, selects Mumbai-IX to provide its services to customers in India. MARA Systems will deploy its cutting-edge technology, including CACHEMARA, in a Mumbai-IX enabled data center and will provide services across Mumbai-IX's Internet Exchange infrastructure. The caching services provided will greatly enhance speed for all Mumbai-IX customers, and will also take advantage of the MARA Systems' offering. The company already serves hundreds of customers around the globe with its high-performance software solutions and will use Mumbai-IX to deploy their first hosted solution.

"Our partnership with Mumbai-IX allows all Mumbai-IX customers to benefit from our services. Through this great collaboration, we will not just provide the software but also offer a hosted solution that allows customers to benefit from our caching services without big investments in expensive hardware," says Michael Bellion, CEO of Germany based MARA Systems.

MARA Systems will provide its services for websites, rich media, and peer-to-peer caching through Mumbai-IX. Mumbai-IX already serves 90 international and domestic networks and is India's leading Internet Exchange. Mumbai-IX is backed by DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange operator.

"We are delighted to collaborate with MARA Systems. This not only means that our customers save costs for IP Transit services, but they can now save even more by taking advantages of the MARA systems services available on our Exchange. And more importantly, our services help to improve the broadband Internet experience for connected customers," says Ivo Ivanov, Board Member of Mumbai-IX and CEO of DE-CIX International.

MARA Systems and Mumbai-IX expect this solution to be fully operational in March 2018. For further information, please contact salesindia@marasystems.com.

About MARA systems

Headquartered in Saarbrücken, Germany MARA Systems offers innovative solutions to the network security and caching market. MARA Systems serves many leading providers in emerging markets with its best-in-class caching solutions.

About Mumbai-IX

Mumbai-IX is India's largest fully carrier- and data center-neutral Internet Exchange. It is fully backed and operated by the world's leading Internet Exchange operator DE-CIX, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX provides premium Internet exchange services and operates several carrier and data center-neutral exchanges. The company serves 1300+ carriers, ISPs and content networks from 100+ countries, including all leading international players in various metro markets in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. With 6+ Terabits per second of peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt is the world's leading Internet Exchange. For more information, please visit www.de-cix.net.

