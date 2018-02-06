This Marijuana Stock Is Firing on All Cylinders Ahead of Legalization DayAfter a massive dip through the last half of January, weed stocks are once again trading in green. Top marijuana stocks plummeted as much as 30% during the mid-January slump. But the market correction was expected. This ebb and flow is part and parcel of marijuana investing. It was easily predictable for prices to retrace after their grand rally through the latter half of December.We have been warning all along that the marijuana industry is acutely volatile. If you've been paying attention to our advice, you'd have little reason to worry.Savvy investors can smoothly ride out these nauseating.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...