Internet protocol software and device solutions firm Amino Technologies saw flat revenues from its recently wrapped up financial year, but reduced expenses and improved margins saw the AIM-quoted group push profits ahead over the period. Amino posted a pre-tax profit of £9.6m for the trading year ended 30 November 2017, a 231% increase on the £2.9m the group had pulled in at the same time twelve months prior. Revenue was broadly flat, seeing a meagre 0.1% increase to £75.3m, but an ...

