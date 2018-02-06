Teleperformance and Vermeg Tunisia Certified as Best Places to Work in Tunisia for 2018

TUNIS, Tunisia, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleperformance and Vermeg Tunisia are topping the list of the best places to work in Tunisia for 2018 program, according to the annual Workplace survey driven by the global research firm Best Companies Group USA. Best Places to Work program is an international programproviding employers in different regions the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Companies in Tunisia were recognized during a prestigious award ceremony held earlier in Sheraton Tunis with the participation of over 100 guests from leading national and international companies operating in Tunisia.

Determining the Best places To Work in Tunisia is a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating companies workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This year researchshowsthat engaged employeesstay with their employers longer, serve customers more effectively and help contribute toward a more profitable company.

Teleperformance in Tunisia received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as benefits, leadership, satisfaction and opportunities, personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition as an employer of choice in Tunisia. In addition, Vermeg Tunisia, a leading financial software supplier, provides outstanding employee benefits, promotes and encourages diversity, and enables personal growth, amongst many other perks.

"This outstanding award is the fruit of our work initiated closely with our employees, partners and customers. It came thanks to a three-year plan based on a corporate strategy that we wanted to be closer to the needs of our teams and consistent with the objectives of our customers," said Stéphane Ducreux, General Manager of Teleperformance Tunisia.

"Vermeg is an exemplary company, a different human adventure, close to its customers, chosen for the quality and commitment of its teams. This means placing all stakeholders at the center of the Group's concerns," said Pascal LEROY, General Manager of Vermeg Tunisia.

"This certification for Teleperformance and Vermeg in Tunisia proves their continuous commitment to create and maintain a great working environment for their employees," said Hamza Idrissi Program Manager for Tunisia.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in several countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization. Further, the certification is only awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to employee working conditions.

For more information, please visit the program website at http://www.meilleuremployeurentunisie.com

