

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session with substantial declines, extending their recent losing streak to seven sessions. Markets across the globe were feeling the pressure after a historic sell-off on Wall Street yesterday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its biggest one-day point drop ever on Monday.



Markets in Europe have been heading lower due to a combination of rising bond yields and concerns over rising inflation and higher interest rates. Investors are also keeping an eye on political developments in Germany.



Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats are entering a final round of talks to reach an agreement on a renewed 'grand coalition.'



The second phase of Brexit talks has also kicked off in London, with the EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier repeating his call for more 'clarity' from the U.K. on its position.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 1.57 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 2.40 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 1.75 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 2.32 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 2.35 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 2.64 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 2.90 percent.



In Frankfurt, Gerresheimer tumbled 5.28 percent after Christian Fischer, Chairman of the Management Board, resigned due to personal reasons.



Reinsurer Munich Re dropped 5.41 percent after its Q4 net profit missed forecasts.



Optoelectronics company Jenoptik sank 8.14 percent despite the company reporting higher EBIT for fiscal 2017 and confirming its FY18 revenue outlook.



In Paris, BNP Paribas dropped 3.26 percent. The lender lifted dividend and confirmed its 2020 targets after reporting a slight fall in fourth-quarter profit, hit by lower revenue and rising operating costs.



In London, Vodafone declined 2.49 percent after the telecommunications giant confirmed that it is in talks to buy some of Liberty Global's European cable assets.



Oil giant BP Plc fell 0.93 percent as it reported its first quarterly loss since mid-2016.



Defense supplier Babcock lost 4.23 percent after cutting its revenue forecast.



Hargreaves Lansdown dropped 4.10 percent, despite reporting a 12 percent increase in profit for the first first-half of the year.



Swedbank finished lower by 1.14 percent in Stockholm as its Q4 profit topped forecasts.



Intesa Sanpaolo Group rose 0.91 percent in Milan after its net income for the fourth-quarter increased to 1.344 billion euros from 776 million euros last year.



Jewelry manufacturer and retailer Pandora rose 2.78 percent in Copenhagen after launching a share buyback program.



Germany's factory orders rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace at the end of 2017 on foreign demand.



Factory orders increased 3.8 percent month-on-month in December, in contrast to a revised 0.1 percent drop in November, data from Destatis showed Tuesday. This was the fastest growth in four months. Orders were expected to climb moderately by 0.8 percent.



Germany's construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in nearly seven years in January on mild weather, survey results from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The Purchasing Managers' Index rose sharply to 59.8 in January, the highest since March 2011, from 53.7 in December. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



UK retail sales increased in January as rising food prices inflated spending, data from the British Retail Consortium showed Tuesday. Retail sales increased 0.6 percent on a like-for-like basis in January from the previous year, when they had decreased 0.6 percent. On a total basis, sales rose 1.4 percent in January.



