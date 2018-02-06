2018 Migraine Pipeline Drugs Market Assessment Featuring Alder Pharma, Allergan, Amgen Biopharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, GSK Impax Laboratories, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical & Vernalis

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Migraine Pipeline Drugs Market Assessment: Industry Analysis, Pipeline Review, Clinical Trials, Market Potential - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents the market potential of seven major pipeline drugs meant for the treatment of migraine. These seven drugs that fall in the various categories of Ergotamines, Anti 5-HT Receptor Agonists and Anti-CGRPs by mechanism of action have been recognized as being clinically effective in migraine treatment. Expected to be launched in the market within the next 4-5 years, these seven potential drugs are likely to bring about major changes in the way migraine is treated globally.



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Migraine Pipeline Drugs Market by assessing the potential of the seven drugs that will be launched in the near future.



Also, the report assesses the results of various clinical trials undertaken for each of the seven drugs, the product profile, description and regulatory phase of each of the seven drugs. Also, 7Ps Analysis (Patent, Phase, Pathway, Patient, Physician, Payer, Partner) has been done for each of the seven drugs to present the current perspective.



Over the recent years, the Migraine Drugs market is growing rapidly due to rising prevalence of migraine patients around the world. Globally, the growth of Migraine Drugs market is driven by rising awareness regarding migraine and available treatments



The global migraine drugs market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 14.48% during 2017- 2022, chiefly driven by rising consumption of unhealthy food coupled with unmet need By the present drugs for the treatment of migraine. The report has covered and analysed the present migraine drugs in the market and has also analysed potential of seven major pipeline drugs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Migraine - An Overview

3.1. Symptoms of migraine

3.2. Stages of Migraine

3.3.Types of Migraine

3.4. Types of migraine on the basis of frequency of occurrence



4. Treatment of Migraine

4.1. Goal of Migraine Treatment

4.2. Treatment of Migraine - Pharmacological and Non-Pharmacological

4.2.1. Pharmacological treatment of migraine

4.2.2. Pharmacological - Abortive

4.2.3. Pharmacological - Preventive

4.2.4. Non-Pharmacological Treatment of Migraine

4.2.5. Non- Pharmacological - Surgical

4.2.6. Non- Pharmacological - Non-Surgical



5. Anti-Migraine Pipeline Drugs Analysis

5.1. Anti-Migraine Pipeline Drugs (According to Mechanism of Working)



Description

Regulatory Milestones

Advantages & Disadvantages

Product Profile & Expected Launch

Clinical Trials and Status

Pivotal Clinical Trials and Results

Global Market Potential

7Ps Analysis

5.2. Anti-Migraine Pipeline Drugs (Ergotamine): Drug - X1

5.3. Anti-Migraine Pipeline Drugs (Anti-5HT Receptor Agonist): Drug - X2

5.4. Anti-Migraine Pipeline Drugs (Anti CGRPs)

5.5. Anti-Migraine Pipeline Drugs (Anti CGRPs) - By Drug

5.6. Anti-Migraine Pipeline Drugs (CGRP Antagonist): Drug - X3

5.7. Anti-Migraine Pipeline Drugs (Anti-CGRP Mab): Drug - X4

5.8. Anti-Migraine Pipeline Drugs (Anti-CGRP Mab): Drug - X5

5.9. Anti-Migraine Pipeline Drugs (Anti-CGRP Mab): Drug - X6

5.10. Anti-Migraine Pipeline Drugs (Anti-CGRP Mab): Drug - X7



6. Global Migraine Drugs Market: Growth and Forecast

6.1. By Value (2012-2016)

6.2. By Value (2017-2022)



7. Global Migraine Drugs Market - Analysis By Type

7.1. Global Migraine Drugs Market, By Type: Breakdown (%)

7.1.1. Global Migraine Drugs Market- By Type: 2016 (%)

7.1.2. Global Migraine Drugs Market By Type: 2022 (%)

7.2. Global Migraine Drugs Market- By Acute

7.2.1. By Value (2012-2016)

7.2.2. By Value (2017-2022)

7.3. Global Migraine Drugs Market- By Prophylaxis

7.3.1. By Value (2012-2016)

7.3.2. By Value (2017-2022)



8. Global Migraine Drugs Market: Country Analysis (U.S, U.K, Japan, France, Italy, Germany, ROW)

8.1. U.S. Migraine Drugs Market, By Value (2012-2022)

8.2. U.K. Migraine Drugs Market, By Value (2012-2022)

8.3. Japan Migraine Drugs Market, By Value (2012-2022)

8.4. France Migraine Drugs Market, By Value (2012-2022)

8.5. Italy Migraine Drugs Market, By Value (2012-2022)

8.6. Germany Migraine Drugs Market, By Value (2012-2022)

8.7. ROW Migraine Drugs Market, By Value (2012-2022)



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Migraine Drug Market Drivers

9.2. Migraine Drug Market Challenges



10. Company Profiles



Alder Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Amgen Biopharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Glaxo Smithkline

Impax Laboratories

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical

Vernalis

