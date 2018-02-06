Technavio's latest market research report on the global electrolytic manganese dioxide marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global electrolytic manganese dioxide market will grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand from APAC is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The electrolytic manganese dioxide market in APAC is expected to display the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the battery manufacturing industries and the increasing investments in manufacturing of various capacitors and high-end batteries are some of the factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. Electrolytic manganese dioxide is widely used in batteries. These batteries are used as a power source in high-end electric vehicles industries and in various automobile accessories. Therefore, the growth in the batteries and automotive industries will foster the consumption of electrolytic manganese dioxide.

The two emerging market trends driving the global electrolytic manganese dioxide market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Rise in the potential for the automotive electronics market

Rise in technology in solar and wind-power systems

Rise in the potential for the automotive electronics market

Electronic sophistication is considered connected to the intrinsic feature in automobiles. The demand for safety features such as stability, comfort, and performance in vehicles has led to the increase in the demand for sophisticated gauges, entertainment systems, and touch screens in automobiles. All the electronic equipment and accessories used in automobiles have battery chargers and battery regulators that manage the power. This has been creating the demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide as it is used in batteries manufacturing.

In 2016, the number of sensors that are used in standard automobiles rose from 60-100 units to 100-300 units, indicating the penetration of electronic component content per vehicle. In powertrain and engine control, the sensor applications have increased to sevenfold since the 1990s. The increasing use of electronic accessories in automobile industries and the growing investments and innovations in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles will boost the global electrolytic manganese dioxide market during the forecast period.

"The manufacturers are constantly working on providing technologically advanced features in the automobiles for maintaining their lead. The inclusion of features such as anti-theft systems, active safety systems, automatic emergency braking, backup cameras, telematics, autonomous cruise control, semi-autonomous driving aid systems, sensor-based reporting on car maintenance and use, connected vehicle technology, and unprecedented growth in green technology are the factors that are driving the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onspecialty chemicals

Global electrolytic manganese dioxide market segmentation

This market research report segments the global electrolytic manganese dioxide market based on application (batteries and water treatment) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The batteries segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the global electrolytic manganese dioxide market during the forecast period. Also, it is expected to witness a high growth when compared with the water treatment and other segments.

The Americas accounted for a major share of the electrolytic manganese dioxide market in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market due to the growing automotive industry, the growth in the use of batteries in the energy-related projects, and the growth in the consumer goods industry. APAC is expected to register the highest growth, while EMEA is anticipated to register steady growth during the forecast period.

