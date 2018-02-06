Automotive giant General Motors beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as cost-cutting and higher vehicle prices helped to offset a double-digit decline in sales volume during its fourth and final trading quarter. Efforts made by GM to cut costs associated to its popular SUVs and pickup trucks in North America saw the group's pre-tax margin rise to 8.2% in the three months leading to 31 December from the 6.5% reported in the same quarter a year earlier. GM said results had improved across all ...

