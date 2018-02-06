Global Dead Reckoning Sensor System Market 2018-2022: Market Landscape & Key Vendors

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global dead reckoning sensor system market to grow at a CAGR of 1.91% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dead reckoning sensor system market for 2018-2022. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is autonomous driving. Many converging sectors are working collectively on the R&D of autonomous driving. Globally, major car groups are working on their own autonomous driving technologies, which have drawn the interest of both premium and volume manufacturers, such as Tesla, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Ford Motor, and BMW.
According to the report, one driver in the market is safety features enabled by MEMS in automobiles. Automobile manufacturers are increasing the use of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) to add more features to automobiles. The different types of MEMS included in the report are accelerometers, gyroscopes, microphones, RF MEMS, and pressure sensors. The growing awareness of vehicle safety and the demand for high-tech cars have led to an increase in vehicle automation. MEMS sensors are the major components of this process.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising cost pressure on automotive OEMs. Automotive OEMs are subject to heavy cost pressures because of the dynamism in the regulatory environment and demanding consumer base. Environment and safety standards are compelling OEMs to find means to comply with regulations, while not transmitting additional costs to consumers. Controlling emissions is bound to increase the cost of vehicles. For instance, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association, the US CAFE standards (that became effective in 2016) may hike the manufacturing costs of a vehicle by $1,000.
Key vendors
- u-blox
- FURUNO ELECTRIC
- Trimble
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Autonomous driving
- Growing use of GPS in defense
- Increasing electronic content in vehicles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Other prominent vendors
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
