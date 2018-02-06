Global Dead Reckoning Sensor System Market 2018-2022: Market Landscape & Key Vendors

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Dead Reckoning Sensor System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dead reckoning sensor system market to grow at a CAGR of 1.91% during the period 2018-2022.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dead reckoning sensor system market for 2018-2022. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is autonomous driving. Many converging sectors are working collectively on the R&D of autonomous driving. Globally, major car groups are working on their own autonomous driving technologies, which have drawn the interest of both premium and volume manufacturers, such as Tesla, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Ford Motor, and BMW.



According to the report, one driver in the market is safety features enabled by MEMS in automobiles. Automobile manufacturers are increasing the use of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) to add more features to automobiles. The different types of MEMS included in the report are accelerometers, gyroscopes, microphones, RF MEMS, and pressure sensors. The growing awareness of vehicle safety and the demand for high-tech cars have led to an increase in vehicle automation. MEMS sensors are the major components of this process.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising cost pressure on automotive OEMs. Automotive OEMs are subject to heavy cost pressures because of the dynamism in the regulatory environment and demanding consumer base. Environment and safety standards are compelling OEMs to find means to comply with regulations, while not transmitting additional costs to consumers. Controlling emissions is bound to increase the cost of vehicles. For instance, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association, the US CAFE standards (that became effective in 2016) may hike the manufacturing costs of a vehicle by $1,000.

Key vendors

u-blox

FURUNO ELECTRIC

Trimble

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Autonomous driving

Growing use of GPS in defense

Increasing electronic content in vehicles

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Other prominent vendors

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



