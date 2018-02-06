Opera For All at Koerner Hall

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2018 / Maestro Álvaro Lozano Gutiérrez, a multiple award-winning Spanish baritone-turned-conductor, is back to Toronto to conduct a third season of Opera for All, an inclusive and accessible program for novice singers, experienced choristers, and everyone in between.

No auditions, no experience required. Just a desire to sing your heart out.

A virtual (and financial) wall divides the world of opera lovers: those who can afford the tickets and those who listen to recordings or watch YouTube in the comfort of home. Opera For All seeks to break the cultural barrier.

An inspirational teacher, Lozano Gutiérrez leads singers through popular choruses from Carmen, Aida, Don Giovanni, and more. And he keeps everyone laughing through rehearsals.

"I loved every minute!" - First-time chorister, Opera For All

Participants are provided with recorded tracks for home study, sheet music and lyric sheets with English translations, diction recordings, and YouTube videos of each arrangement.

The 5-week program runs from February 26 - March 28. Singers can choose between daytime and evening rehearsals.

The program culminates with a grand finale in Koerner Hall.

Featured on CBC's Metro Morning and Classical 96.3 FM, Opera For All has opened the doors to anyone who wants to experience the joy of singing opera. Over 175 choristers participated in both 2016 and 2017.

Standard tuition is $199, and returning choristers receive a discount of 25%. Students/unemployed/underemployed pay $99.

Both Alliance Francaise Toronto and the Italian Cultural Institute have created short courses for OFA singers who want extra support with the lyrics (4 weeks for $60).

OFA Partners include Alliance Francaise Toronto, Rose Avenue Public School, the Italian Cultural Institute, the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre and Courage, My Love (Kensington Market).

For more information, email us at contact@operaforall.ca or call 416-619-9096.

