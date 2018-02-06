Global Cashew Nut Processing Equipment Market 2018-2022: Health Benefits Associated with Cashew Nuts Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cashew Nut Processing Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cashew nut processing equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period 2018-2022.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cashew nut processing equipment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the global cashew nut processing equipment market is segmented on the basis of products, into roasting equipment, peeling equipment, drying equipment, shelling equipment, sorting and grading equipment, and others. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rise in foreign investments for cashew nut processing. The cashew nut processing industry is one of the major industries in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, Cte d'Ivoire, Vietnam, Nigeria, Thailand, and others. There is an abundant availability of raw cashew nuts in countries such as Cte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, and Benin. In November 2016, the Government of Cte d'Ivoire exempted the locally processed nuts from export duties. The aim of this move was to improve the cashew nut processing industry in the country.



Owing to the enormous opportunities for the cashew industry in these countries, many foreign investors have been partnering with local entrepreneurs to set up plantations and processing factories in various countries. For instance, in August 2017, many Vietnamese companies announced their plans to invest in new cashew nut processing companies to revive idle processors in Tanzania. Companies are aiming to boost cashew nut production in areas such as Tanga, Lindi, and Mtwara in Tanzania.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Health benefits provided by cashew nuts. There has been an increase in the consumption of cashew nuts all over the world in processed as well as raw forms, owing to various health and nutritional benefits that they offer. Cashew nuts contain proteins, dietary fibers, and carbohydrates. Cashews are rich in dietary minerals, including manganese, copper, phosphorous, and magnesium. They also contain a significant amount of vitamins, iron, zinc, Increasing government support for cashew nut processing Health benefits provided by cashew nuts selenium, and potassium. Owing to these benefits, cashew nuts are consumed by many people in the form of snacks as well as used as an ingredient while cooking many dishes.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High energy consumption. Increasing energy cost is one of the major concerns in the cashew nut processing industry. There is a significant amount of energy used as thermal and electrical energy during cashew nut processing. The most energy-intensive operations in cashew nut processing are drying and roasting of cashew nuts. These operations account for the major share of energy consumption.



Key vendors

Bhler

Cashew Machine

KHUN MY VI?T

MK Tech

Muskaan Group

Oltremare

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Sorting and grading equipment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Shelling equipment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Roasting equipment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Peeling equipment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Drying equipment - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in foreign investments for cashew nut processing

Expansion of cashew nut processing plants

Introduction of new equipment

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 17: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hrn9h6/global_cashew_nut?w=5



