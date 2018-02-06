Aphria Stock Forecast Following U.S. Sell-OffAphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF, TSE:APH) is currently engaged in a sell-off of one of its major U.S. investments in order to comply with Canadian stock market regulations. Rather than hurt APH stock (its listing on Canadian markets), the Aphria stock price today shot up by about 7.5% as the industry as a whole looks to rally."While I continue to believe there is tremendous opportunity in the U.S. for medical cannabis, the sale of these shares serve the best interests of our shareholders," said Vic Neufeld, Aphria's chief executive officer in a statement on Monday. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...