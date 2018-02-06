London stocks finished firmly in the red on Tuesday, taking their cue from a bloodbath on Wall Street and in Asia as investors fret that rising inflation will force the Fed to hike rates more than initially expected this year. At the close of trading, the FTSE 100 was down 2.64% or 193.58 points to 7,141.40, which was slightly above the 7,117.88 plumbed at the weakest point of the day, while the pound was flat against the dollar at 1.3967 and 0.14% weaker versus the euro at 1.1271. Stateside, ...

