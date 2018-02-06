LANSING, MI--(Marketwired - February 06, 2018) - Michigan Rep. Rob VerHeulen (R-Walker) and Sen. Peter MacGregor (R-Rockford) have been named Michigan Retailers Association 2017 Legislators of the Year.

A major reason the two West Michigan lawmakers were honored is their sponsorship of bills that would prevent local governments from taxing food or beverages (Public Act 135 of 2018). They were signed into law by Gov. Rick Snyder on Oct. 26.

"We're grateful for Rep. VerHeulen's and Sen. MacGregor's consistent and strong support of the retail industry," said James P. Hallan, MRA President and CEO.

VerHeulen is serving his third and final term in the Michigan House of Representatives. He represents a portion of West Michigan's Kent County, including the cities of Walker, Grandville, Rockford and Cedar Springs. Before serving in the House, VerHeulen was an attorney for Meijer Inc. and served as the mayor of Walker.

He has earned MRA's Friend of Retail designation or endorsement every year. His freshman term he sponsored MRA's Main Street Fairness legislation, which leveled the playing field between online sellers and Michigan brick and mortar stores in the collection of state sales tax. After working tirelessly to help push that bill over the finish line, he and two others were named MRA's Legislators of the Year in 2015 for that effort.

Sen. Peter MacGregor was elected in November 2014 to his first term in the Michigan Senate. He previously served four years in the Michigan House of Representatives. In the Senate, he represents a portion of West Michigan's Kent County including the cities of Cedar Springs, Grandville, Rockford, Walker and Wyoming.

Before serving in the legislature, MacGregor owned a small business and served as a Cannon Township planning commissioner, township trustee and township supervisor. He was named a Friend of Retail in 2012 and 2014.

