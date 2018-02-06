Global Camping Furniture Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ALPS Brands, Johnson Outdoors, GCI Outdoor, Kamp-Rite, Oase Outdoors & The Coleman Company

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global camping furniture market to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Camping Furniture Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is government initiatives encouraging camping. The governments of various countries have taken some initiatives to encourage tourists to take up camping, thereby boosting the participation in outdoor recreational activities. For example, the European government provides affordable camping and caravan accommodation. It has ensured the availability of accessible green parks or spaces for families and children.

One trend in the market is diversity in camping programs. While millennials are increasingly seeking outdoor and adventure sports activities, the demand for non-strenuous recreational activities is more among older consumers. They opt for healthy and nature-based forms of recreation. Many service providers have camping programs, especially for older consumers, and focus on promoting camping as an experience, not a stand-alone service. This increases the interest to pursue camping.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is unfavorable weather conditions. The camping market is dependent on weather conditions because unfavorable weather can negatively affect camping activities. Changes in weather patterns such as extreme heat, cold, and humidity can lead to unpleasant camping experiences, which might discourage participation in camping activities. The use of camping furniture during wet or humid conditions can be very unpleasant and prove to be a serious concern among campers at large.



Key vendors

ALPS Brands

Johnson Outdoors

GCI Outdoor

Kamp-Rite

Oase Outdoors

The Coleman Company

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



