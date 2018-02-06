DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aqua Metals, Inc. And Encourages Investors with Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Aqua Metals, Inc. ("Aqua Metals" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AQMS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 9, 2017 and November 9, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 13, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 877-590-0482, to discuss your rights free of charge.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the lawsuit, the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aqua Metals' lead recycling process using its AquaRefining technology to break and separate batteries was facing substantial obstacles due to AquaRefining's need for a much higher degree of separation than is normal in the industry; (2) Aqua Metals' breaking and separating process was not operating reliably or efficiently; (3) the breaking and separating issues were negatively impacting Aqua Metals' output; (4) Aqua Metals' four "operating modules" were being used primarily for experimentation rather than production; (5) module operators were assisting with lead removal; (6) as a result, the ramp up of Aqua Metals' recycling process was being significantly hindered and delayed; and (7) consequently, defendants' statements about Aqua Metals' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

