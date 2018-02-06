Bill Torvund on the Need for Raising Our Consciousness to Ensure Humanity's Survival

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2018 / Humanity has always been enthralled by the future, mostly because of the inability to predict it. With all the socio-economic, demographic, and environmental challenges facing the world today, there is a tendency to accentuate doom-and-gloom scenarios, but homosapiens have proven to be a resilient species by virtue of its willingness to embrace the spiritual and pursue enlightenment.

Humanity has faced perils throughout history and seems to be standing at a crossroads again, brought to this point by complacency and a casual attitude to inner growth. Now, perhaps more than ever, the survival of the human race may be contingent upon raising the frequency of our consciousness and re-focusing on spiritual evolution at this time of transition, says Bill Torvund, the renowned spiritual healer and the founder of the religious non-profit organization The Sanctuary of the On.

When applied to consciousness, the term "frequency" is used to describe its evolution. The higher the vibration, the greater the level of enlightenment, with ultimate consciousness and Divine Love standing at the top of the pyramid. All the major cataclysms in human history were the result of destructive patterns where human consciousness was out of alignment with the Divine Plan of Creation. Higher evolution moves in cyclical patterns, and people need to be attuned to them, especially in this modern age dominated by a materialistic mindset, derivative teachings, and temporal obsessions, Bill Torvund notes. "The primary directive given by the ascended masters and spiritual teachers of the various dimensions seems to be that the human race must again center itself into the Source consciousness of Divine Love," he once told Edge Magazine. People need to discard temporal distractions and involve themselves in their inner spiritual growth, seeking attunement to higher knowledge within.

Recognizing the urgency of the matter, Bill Torvund agreed to co-lead a 2015 symposium headlined "Survival: The Need to Raise the Frequency of Our Consciousness Now." His presentation focused on the dynamics of attunement to the interdimensional transformation of the 19th Mayan Baktu'n Cycle that started on December 21, 2012 and will run until December 16, 2247. The other speaker was Dr. James Ulness, professor emeritus in psychology at Concordia College in Moorhead, who noted: "Grassroots humanity needs a clear vision. The first step toward clear vision is the overcoming of fear and anxiety, which seems to have been deliberately induced. In addition, we need to raise our consciousness. Is this possible? Absolutely, it is."

Bill Torvund was born in 1951 in Great Falls, Montana. His spiritual journey began when he was only three, and within a year he had become aware of the healing gifts bestowed upon him. Devoting his life to the church in 1962, he began studying the classical sacred languages and traditions. His first public healing service was conducted in 1970, and ten years later The Sanctuary of the On came into existence. Through his religious non-profit organization, the spiritual teacher and healer has touched the lives of millions around the world, using his gifts on people in North America, South America, Europe, Scandinavia, and Asia. Bill Torvund now runs one of the largest spiritual healing practices in the United States and continues to share his knowledge and skills through tours, workshops, and lectures.

