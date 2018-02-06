Global $12.58 Alpha Olefin Market Analysis 2014-2017 with Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 6. 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Alpha Olefin Market Analysis By Product, (1-Butene, 1-Hexene, 1-Octene, 1-Decene, 1-Dodecene), By Application (Polyethylene, Detergent Alcohol, Synthetic Lubricants), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alpha olefin market is expected to reach USD 12.58 billion by 2025.

Major companies are involved in raw material production, alpha olefins production, distribution of alpha olefins production and end-use products manufacturing.

End-use products include polyethylene, detergent alcohols, synthetic lubricants, plasticizers, etc. In-house production and utilization of alpha olefin helps the manufacturers to cut down logistics cost and cater to end-users directly to increase profitability.Increasing polyethylene demand from various end-use industries is expected to remain a key driving factor for the global alpha olefin market.

Normal alpha olefins are considered to be the best intermediators for the production of alpha olefin sulfonate (AOS) surfactants. The advantages achieved are, good foaming and wetting properties, high hard-water compatibility, and superb detergency. Along with being rapidly biodegradable, AOS is unhampered of skin irritants and sensitizers. C14-C16 AOS blends are usually used for the production of liquid hand soaps.



Further Key Findings:

The global alpha olefin demand was 4,327.9 kilotons in 2016 and is expected to reach 6,273.3 million tons by 2025, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Increase in the production of oil in OPEC countries and in Russia and the U.S. is anticipated to maintain a smooth flow of raw material supply for alpha olefin production.

The surge in demand for polyalphaolefin in the synthetic lubricants segment owing to reduced engine wear and tear is anticipated to propel the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

1-Octene generated a demand of 449.1 kilo tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period

Declining ethane prices has spurred the development of new ethane crackers in the U.S., creating greater supply for alpha olefin production.

