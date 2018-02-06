The global industrial motor busbar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report categorizes the global industrial motor busbar market by product (copper busbars and aluminum busbars) and by end-user (oil and gas, food and beverage, metal and mining, and power generation). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: flexibility in arranging protective and power switching devices

The arrangement of protective and power switching devices differs in centralized and decentralized electrical equipment. Centralized equipment such as industrial machinery, which works as a complete unit has a large power demand while separate units such as water and wastewater machinery and HVAC require less power and small loads. Decentralized equipment such as blowers and conveyors require smaller individual loads. Motor control centers accommodate different combinations of protective and power switching devices for both centralized and decentralized equipment as per the application and load requirements.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation research, "The motor busbar system acts as an energy supply for the protective and power switching devices. In addition, instead of individual wires, these systems use copper or aluminum busbars on which these protective devices are mounted. The protective devices have holders so that they can be easily mounted and removed, in case of servicing, without any need to completely stop the motor control center for a longer duration. This provides flexibility in arranging the protective device in motor control centers."

Market trend: growing need for power monitoring

As power utilization cost in the process and discrete industries is high, monitoring the power consumption is very important. The increasing regulations regarding the installation of energy-efficient products have reduced energy consumption significantly. Power monitoring aids industrial manufacturers set the baseline and take necessary steps to reduce power consumption, thereby reducing the potential cost of power. Standalone devices for power monitoring can be mounted on motor control centers and busbars to fetch the data regarding the total power consumption. This data assists in making energy-efficient decisions and reduce the overall power consumption.

Market challenge: high fluctuations in copper and aluminum prices

The major raw materials that constitute an industrial motor busbar are copper and aluminum. All motor busbar vendors incur a major share of their manufacturing cost for acquiring these raw materials. The total cost of copper and aluminum metals account for approximately 50% of the total production cost. The cost of copper is largely determined by the capability of metal suppliers to extract and transport the metal and by the demand for goods and services that use copper.

Some of the companies in the global industrial motor busbar market:

ABB

Eaton

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Legrand

