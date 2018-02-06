SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supplier risk analysis study on the industrial equipment manufacturing sector'. A renowned industrial equipment supplier, with business operations, spread across the globe was looking at developing strategies to identify, assess, and mitigate supplier-related risks to reduce vulnerability and ensure continuity in the supply chain network. The client also wanted to understand the potential risks related to supplier impoverishments, capacity shortages, and supply of low-quality products. Furthermore, the industrial equipment supplier wanted to assess customer satisfaction levels and reduce the production delays.

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Prominent industrial equipment suppliers are increasing their focus on developing advanced manufacturing capabilities to sustain their competitive position in the market."

Leading firms operating in the industrial equipment manufacturing sector are leveraging the use of supplier risk analysis solutions to gain insights into the supplier contingencies. Our supplier risk analysis solutions help the industrial equipment suppliers in preventing supply chain disruptions, thereby assisting them in making accurate business decisions. It also helps them in improving the overall corporate goodwill.

The supplier risk analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the industrial equipment supplier in gaining real-time insights that helped them in developing awareness of the essential risks and prioritizing risk considerations over time. Moreover, our solutions assisted the client in classifying the risks based on their severity and also enabled the development of a robust mitigation plan to deliver the products to the customers successfully.

The supplier risk analysis solutions offered benefits that assisted the client to:

Financially reform the overall supply chain

Adequately allocate resources to meet the business requirements

