Global Carry Cases Market Analysis 2014-2017 with Forecasts to 2025 - APAC is Dominating Due to Emerging Businesses that Implement BYOD

The "Carry Cases Market Analysis By Product (Backpack, Briefcase, Messenger Bags, Sleeves), By Customer Type (Consumer, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carry cases market size is estimated to reach USD 9.27 billion by 2025.

The increase in the level of disposable income has enabled consumers to spend on gadgets such as notebooks and tablets. Furthermore, the growth of the e-commerce industry has stimulated the sale of accessories such as backpacks, sleeves, and other carry cases.

The introduction of multiple models of laptops is expected to promote the market growth since devices of different sizes and designs require different cases. Moreover, the introduction of smart cases is expected increase customer adoption as it improves the functionality of the cases. For instance, carry cases are available that are made of special material that blocks RFID signals to protect credit cards and passport from wireless identity theft.

The market is lucrative in developing regions such as Asia Pacific due to emerging businesses that implement BYOD. The adoption of BYOD improves work flexibility in terms of flexibility of employee work hours and work access from anyplace. Moreover, it helps increase productivity and reduce operation costs for the organization. Thus, it increases the usage of wireless connected devices such as tablets and laptops, which in turn increases the usage of products such as sleeves and messenger bags. Furthermore, innovative product design is expected to enhance the aesthetic value and protection capability of carry cases, thereby, increasing their adoption.

The usage of backpacks and sleeves for marketing and promotional purposes is expected to increase the scope for commercial applications at educational institutions and workplaces.Furthermore, the recent trend of customization whereby customers can get their names printed on the cases or get personalized designs is expected to boost the demand for carry cases.

The market comprises a large number of players including local manufacturers and authorized retailers. The market competition is high and mainly price-based. The presence of counterfeit products is expected to restrain the market growth and affect the profitability of market participants.



Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

The introduction of various electronic devices such as tablets and laptops are anticipated to foster the growth of the global carry cases market.

Carry cases serve to protect devices and are widely adopted for their aesthetic value and functionality.

The commercial segment is the fastest-growing consumer type segment with a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

The sleeves segment is the fastest-growing product segment, registering a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment due to the growth of electronic corporations in this region.

The key industry participants include Targus, Torg, Fabrique Ltd., Lenovo, Swissgear, Thule Group, AsusTeK Computer Inc., Case Logic, North Face, and Incase Design Corp., among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Carry Cases - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Global Carry Cases market, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

2.3 Global Carry Cases market, 2014 - 2025 (Million Units)



Chapter 3 Carry Cases Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Carry Cases Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Carry Cases - Market Dynamics

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Carry Cases Market - Porter's Analysis

3.7 Carry Cases Market - PESTLE Analysis

3.8 Carry Cases Market - Key Company Analysis



Chapter 4 Carry Cases Outlook, by Product

4.1 Carry Cases Market Share by Product, 2016 & 2025

4.2 Backpack

4.3 Briefcase

4.4 Messenger Bags

4.5 Sleeves

4.6 Others



Chapter 5 Carry Cases Outlook, by Customer Type

5.1 Carry Cases Market Share by Customer Type, 2016 & 2025

5.2 Consumer

5.3 Commercial



Chapter 6 Carry Cases Market Regional Outlook

6.1 Carry Cases Market Share by Region, 2016 & 2025

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 MEA



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 AsusTek Computer Inc.

7.2 Briggs & Riley

7.3 Dell Technologies

7.4 Korrun

7.5 Lenovo

7.6 Samsonite International S.A.

7.7 Wenger International

7.8 Targus Inc.

7.9 VIP Industries Ltd.



