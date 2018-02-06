SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supply market intelligence study on the automotive manufacturing industry.' A renowned automotive manufacturing client with manufacturing units spread across the globe wanted to develop a robust pre-purchase approval system to achieve conversant purchases. The client approached experts at SpendEdge with a primary objective to improve the overall productivity and efficiency of their procurement function. Furthermore, the client wanted to design and develop a robust, automated, and centralized procurement method with the intention of realizing improved productivity and higher savings.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Despite the recent economic crisis, prominent automotive manufacturing firms are enhancing their capabilities and offerings by heavily investing in technologies to stay competitive and provide low-cost offerings to the customers."

In the automotive manufacturing space, firms are increasingly focusing on finding innovative ways to reach out to their target audience, while maintaining the quality standards. An increasing number of automotive manufacturers are leveraging the use of supply market intelligence studies to develop superior product and service offerings while reducing their procurement spends.

The solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the automotive manufacturing client in enhancing their integration with suppliers through robust portal connectivity. The solutions provided included recommendations to develop a faster payment cycle which aided them in capturing the early payment discounts. Moreover, our solutions also helped the automotive manufacturing client to manage indirect spend across the supply chain more efficiently.

This supply market intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Achieve tighter control and compliance across their business units

Enhance their overall capability and productivity

