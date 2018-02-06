VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 06, 2018) - (TSX VENTURE: NRG) (OTC PINK: NRGOF) (FRANKFURT: X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective at the beginning of trading on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, the Company will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol NRGOF. The OTCQB is the US equivalent of the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada for early-stage and developing companies and provides access to the large US investment community.

Further the Company announces that it has retained Fidel Ricardo M. Thomas ("Thomas") to act as an investor relations consultant to the Company. Thomas will provide investor relations and shareholder communications services and assist the Company in identifying and securing new sources of capital.

Thomas has been engaged on a four (4) month term with a monthly fee of $4,800. In addition, Newrange has agreed to grant options to purchase 150,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options") at a purchase price of $0.32 per share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant. The Options are be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and will vest in accordance with the provisions therein and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Thomas currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of Newrange, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest except pursuant to the exercise of the above referenced Options. The appointment of Thomas as an investor relations consultant to Newrange remains subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is an aggressive exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions, including Nevada, Colorado and Colombia. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

Upcoming Events

Newrange will be exhibiting at the Metal Investors Forum Saturday March 3, 2018. The Company will also be exhibiting at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada March 4 th and 5 th , 2018 in Booth 2415A. All interested parties are cordially invited to attend one or both exhibits and take the opportunity to meet and speak with Management.

Signed: "Robert G. Carrington"

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

