The latest market research report by Technavio on the global manganese battery marketpredicts a CAGR of above 7% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments theglobal manganese battery market by product type (primary battery and secondary battery) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global manganese battery market, according to Technavio energy researchers:

Demand for cleaner fuels: a major market driver

Decrease in lithium-ion battery price: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global manganese battery market with 37% share in 2017

EaglePicher Technologies, Energizer Holdings, Maxwell Holdings, Panasonic, Saft, and Ultralife are the leading players in the market

Demand for cleaner fuels: a major market driver

There are mounting concerns over the quantity of CO 2 being produced from various activities worldwide. With economic activities, the CO 2 emissions have also been increasing in line. However, efforts by countries in decarbonizing the power system by shifting to renewable energy have helped in controlling CO 2 emissions. Since 2014, despite economic growth, the global CO 2 emissions have remained almost constant for three straight years, thus decoupling economic activity with CO 2 emissions; however, the same is not the case regarding the transportation sector. As the segment is highly dependent on fossil fuel, there has been a significant increase in CO 2 emissions from the road transport sector leading to an increase in demand for cleaner fuels.

Decrease in lithium-ion battery price: emerging market trend

The Li-ion battery market is gaining momentum rapidly and is flourishing in the global battery market as the Li-ion batteries offer high energy density and better work cycle without affecting the battery life, thus delivering a longer run time.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on energy storage, "Lead-acid batteries are being replaced with Li-ion batteries due to their benefits in industrial uses. Price is the differentiating factor between Li-ion and lead-acid batteries. Li-ion batteries costs more than lead-acid batteries. However, the leading Li-ion battery manufacturers are working on technological advances to reduce the price."

During the forecast period, the prices of Li-ion batteries are expected to reduce further. The usage of Li-ion batteries has been increasing and companies are developing such batteries for industrial and utility applications. This decrease in Li-ion battery cost will reduce the demand for other batteries in the global energy storage market, this will become a significant challenge to the global hybrid lead-acid battery market growth.

The growth of the Li-ion battery market is driving the use of secondary manganese batteries. The increase in adoption of manganese batteries in various applications such as e-bikes and EVs is expected to directly impact the global manganese battery market during the forecast period.

