SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'strategic sourcing analysis study on the specialty chemicals industry'. A renowned player in specialty chemicals manufacturing space wanted to identify the right vendors and reduce procurement spends. The client was also interested in balancing their focus on strategic and the transactional aspects of procurement with an aim to achieve long-term profitability. Moreover, the specialty chemicals manufacturing client was on the lookout for innovative approaches to incentivize their channel partners.

A Strategic Sourcing Analysis Case Study on Improvising Transactional Activities for a Leading Specialty Chemicals Manufacturer (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Leading firms across geographies are focusing on realigning their offerings to improve competencies and generate higher revenues owing to the increase in the number of M&A across the specialty chemicals space."

In the specialty chemicals industry, leading companies are looking at leveraging the use of strategic sourcing analysis solutions to improve their overall procurement process. Our strategic sourcing analysis solutions help players in the specialty chemicals manufacturing space to identify and achieve procure to pay (P2P) improvements, which eventually drive financial and product availability benefits.

The strategic sourcing analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the specialty chemicals manufacturing client develop automation technologies that assist in streamlining the sourcing process. The solutions provided also helped the client in improving the operational efficiency due to the ease of use and a single view of all procurement activities.

The strategic sourcing analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Reduce the time and energy spent on transactional activities

Gain insights into the long-term price validity coupled with the clauses to absorb currency fluctuations

