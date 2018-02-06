Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2018) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan") today announced changes to three executive officer roles.

Michael Gellard, Canlan's former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) has been promoted to the role of Executive Vice President. Over the past 22 years, Mr. Gellard has been instrumental in overseeing the company's finance function and effectively managing the capital plan of Canlan's portfolio of recreation facilities. In his new role, Mr. Gellard will broaden his responsibilities in the area of operations and strategic planning. Reporting to Canlan's CEO, the Executive VP will place focus on maximizing operating performance, optimization of facility assets, and expansion.

Ivan Wu, Canlan's former Vice President Finance, will now fill the role of CFO. Reporting to the company's CEO, Mr. Wu will oversee Canlan's functions of accounting & finance, FP&A, external reporting, IT, and enterprise risk management.

Hailey Clark, Canlan's former Director of Adult Safe Hockey League & Network (ASHL / ASHN) has been named the company's Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Innovation. Reporting to the CEO, Ms. Clark will take ownership of Sales, Marketing and Innovation, focusing on developing our overall brands, advancing our technology and positioning the company to capitalize on sponsorship & advertising. Ms. Clark will continue to build up our core business in the areas of sales growth and product/service marketing.

"These changes will bring a fresh approach and outlook to the way we operate and grow the business in North America, and as we explore opportunities in international markets," said Joey St-Aubin, Canlan's President & CEO. "Enhancing the online customer experience remains an important part of our focus, and with these changes, we will continue to strengthen our position through the introduction of technological advances that will allow us to remain at the forefront of the Recreational Sports industry."

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational ice sports facilities in North America and currently own and/or manage 20 facilities in Canada and the United States with 57 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields and 15 sport, volleyball and basketball courts. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE." To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

