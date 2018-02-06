Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 10% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2018. The dividend increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 29, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2018. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

