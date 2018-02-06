

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $2.34 billion, or $1.78 per share. This was lower than $3.59 billion, or $2.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 18.7% to $5.95 billion. This was down from $7.32 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.34 Bln. vs. $3.59 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $2.70 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $5.95 Bln vs. $7.32 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -18.7%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $20 - $21 Bln



