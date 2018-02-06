

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $22.84 million, or $0.71 per share. This was lower than $29.87 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $397.06 million. This was up from $367.93 million last year.



NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $22.84 Mln. vs. $29.87 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $397.06 Mln vs. $367.93 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $330 - $345 Mln



