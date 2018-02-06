

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $4.42 billion, or $2.91 per share. This was up from $2.48 billion, or $1.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $15.35 billion. This was up from $14.78 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.42 Bln. vs. $2.48 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 78.2% -EPS (Q1): $2.91 vs. $1.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 87.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q1): $15.35 Bln vs. $14.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.9%



