

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $117.72 million, or $0.69 per share. This was down from $126.15 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $663.45 million. This was up from $616.12 million last year.



