

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $43.79 million, or $1.55 per share. This was up from $15.98 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.11 billion. This was up from $1.03 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $43.79 Mln. vs. $15.98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 174.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $0.55 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 181.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.8%



