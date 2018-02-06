

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $22.3 million, or $0.31 per share. This was higher than $17.5 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $194.0 million. This was down from $196.5 million last year.



Myriad Genetics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $22.3 Mln. vs. $17.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.31 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $194.0 Mln vs. $196.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.26-$0.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $186-$188 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.11-$1.16 Full year revenue guidance: $760-$770 Mln



