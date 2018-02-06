

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) announced its Board has unanimously approved the pursuit of a separation of its Arlo business from NETGEAR. The separation is expected to be effected through an initial public offering of newly issued shares of the common stock of Arlo Technologies, Inc., which will hold the Arlo business. The company also announced that it expects Matthew McRae to serve as Arlo's CEO upon the completion of the IPO.



NETGEAR expects Arlo to issue less than 20% of its common stock in the IPO, with NETGEAR to retain the remaining interest. The IPO is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018.



