SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supply chain analysis study on the facility services industry'. A renowned facility services provider with business operations spread across economies, wanted to enhance their delivery capabilities and improve overall productivity. The client also wanted to streamline their procurement functions to gain better visibility on the inter-department supply-demand and compliance.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "In a bid to improve the long-term sustainability of businesses leading firms have turned to facility services, this is fueled by the improvements of business activities, effective control of harmful gas emissions, and rising government regulations on waste and energy management."

In the facility services industry, leading facility services providers are leveraging the use of supply chain analysis to gain enhanced visibility into the operational experience, contract status, and supplier capabilities. Our supply chain analysis solutions helped the client in identifying the value-added services they could offer and also assisted them in collaborating with the right sub-contractors to strengthen the organization's delivery capabilities.

The supply chain analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the client to streamline their sourcing abilities and boost cross-functional visibility. The solutions provided also helped the client's sales team in driving business. Moreover, it enabled the client to enumerate key supplier performance metrics and identify high-performance suppliers to build relationships.

This supply chain analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Set up periodic sub-contractor performance evaluation cycles

Improve compliance and monitoring of sub-contractor certificates

